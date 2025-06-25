As the Fourth of July approaches and families are planning to celebrate, the average cost of a cookout for 10 people in New York is $58.91, the American Farm Bureau says.

A national survey of the price of food items typically used during summer cookouts found that the average gathering will cost $70.92 for 10 guests. However, New York is roughly 20% lower than that.

“Inflation and lower availability of some food items continue to keep prices stubbornly high for America’s families,” said Samantha Ayoub, an economist for the American Farm Bureau (AFB).

While consumers may think this means farmers are getting more for their products, that isn’t necessarily the case, she said.

“Farmers are price takers, not price makers. Their share of the food retail dollar is just 15%,” Ayoub said.

Even though input costs are up, according to data from the New York Comptroller’s Office, between 2017 and 2022, farm expenses grew by 42.8%. Labor expenses, the largest category for most farms, grew by 68%, which surpassed all other categories.

The price for two pounds of ground beef increased by 4.4% nationally to an average of $13.33, but the New York average is $10.67. This is the highest recorded national average price for beef since the survey began in 2013. It can be credited to a historic low number of cattle in the national herd caused by drought conditions in Western states, according to a market analysis from the AFB.

Despite the highly pathogenic avian influenza killing millions of chickens, the prices for two pounds of chicken breast increased by only 4 cents to $7.79 nationally and $5.96 in New York. However, consumers may pay a little more for potato salad as the price of eggs is still higher than average.

Three pounds of pork chops average $11.47 in New York, but the price for canned pork and beans is up by 6.6% nationally due to tariffs on steel and aluminum. A 32-ounce can of pork and beans costs $3.71 in New York and $2.69 nationally.

“We can celebrate America’s independence every year in part because of the hard work of farmers and ranchers who contribute to the nation’s food independence,” said Zippy Duvall, AFB president.

Due to increased costs and lower profit margins for farmers, Duvall said the AFB is pushing Congress to pass an updated farm bill.

“Farmers and ranchers achieve this, in part, through research, conservation and farm safety net programs that are made possible through a strong farm bill. We urge members of Congress to return from their holiday break and pass a new, modernized five-year farm bill. We appreciate efforts during the reconciliation process to address some issues facing agriculture, but only a new farm bill will bring the certainty farmers need to continue leading the world in agriculture,” Duvall said.