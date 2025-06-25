POLK COUNTY, Fla. — While the citrus industry has faced challenges over the last decade, the USDA reports production from the past two years is up by 12%.

Golden Ridge Groves in Alturas is hoping to continue to be part of that growth as they find new methods to help combat greening in the citrus industry.

The entrance to this citrus grove looks a bit different. That’s because Shane and Katie Bevilacqua said it’s a growing technique unlike any other.

“Citrus greening has really devastated the citrus industry in Florida, and a cup structure is an innovative new way to be able to grow that quality, world-known fresh Florida citrus,” Shane said.

The couple co-owns Golden Ridge Groves. They said that Katie's father first proposed the idea of using this structure nearly 10 years ago. Since then, it's been a family effort to keep the farm going.

This method of growing is a partnership with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences at Lake Alfred. Research is being done on tree behaviors within the structures.

UF periodically checks the progress and collects data to find trends. Golden Ridge Groves has a little more than 500 acres of citrus trees under CUPS, or Citrus Under Protective Screening systems.





“What’s so special about it is being grown in this CUPS structure. It gives a tree a chance to grow up and be really strong and healthy, just like Florida citrus has always been known for,” said Shane.

Right now, the red grapefruit is in its blooming season. The crop starts with a flower in early spring. By summer, the fruit will start to mature, and by fall, it will be ready to pick.

This farming technique has allowed the Bevilacquas to plant more trees per acre, and Katie said production has been good.

“We’ve just been able to see incredible benefits to the CUPS structure not only in tree health but also in the fruit that it’s producing," she said.

Fruit they hope to share with even more people as they prepare to open a market right across from one of their citrus groves.

"We’d really like to show people a lot of the benefits of not only buying local, but buying fruit fresh off the tree off the bush, whatever they’re picking," Katie said.

While the market is in its early stages, they want it to be a space other farmers can come together and share some of their crops, too.

The couple hopes they’re planting the seed for future farmers to keep the citrus legacy alive.

The farm says they’re also looking to partner with schools to help provide tours and education to students about the system.