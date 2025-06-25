ASTATULA, Fla. — As growth continues to expand in Lake County, one town has decided to put a halt on any future developments for now as Astatula voted for a 12-month moratorium.

Over the past four years, the town has grown from about 1,800 to 2,200 people, with another 850 homes recently approved to be built within the next year.

The town is taking a hard look at the needed improvements to its current infrastructure, including the increase in traffic on County Road 48 and County Road 561.

Aside from roadways, other infrastructure projects would include building a much larger water tower, and possibly expanding the school system to serve a growing population of students.

“Those are the main items of infrastructure that we are really worried about, so we need to take a pause and say, ‘OK, how can we remedy this and how long will it take us to improve all these areas,’” Councilwoman Kay MacQueen says.

Moving forward, the town will not accept any project proposals. The projects that have been approved before this moratorium can move forward in its development phase.

“We have people here who don’t want to have any more developments period,” MacQueen says. “We have people who say ‘Hey, let’s put a pause on it so we can get our infrastructure up to date.’”

Bob Denis, a farmer who lives just right outside of Astatula, supports the moratorium. Not because he is opposed to growth, but because the town can finally fix its infrastructure before more people move in.

“It has grown significantly, especially in the last five years. The amount of traffic that is coming here now when it used to be very little is now a tremendous amount,” Denis says.

MacQueen says the council can vote to extend the moratorium if needed.