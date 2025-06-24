AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla’s long-awaited robotaxi launch this week was shadowed by safety issues that have prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to look into the electric vehicle maker.

After a small fleet of less than two dozen of the company’s newest self-driving vehicles touched down in Austin on June 22, videos surfaced on social media, including one that showed a robotaxi driving on the wrong side of the road.

Watch this @Tesla supervised “Robotaxi” go haywire and drive on the wrong side of the road on day one of its Austin launch. This dangerous and defective software should be banned. pic.twitter.com/0ilM2dVxSn — Dan O'Dowd (@RealDanODowd) June 23, 2025

The NHTSA, which sets and enforces motor vehicle safety standards, says it is aware of the incidents and is in contact with Tesla to gather additional information.

“NHTSA will continue to enforce the law on all manufacturers of motor vehicles and equipment, in accordance with the Vehicle Safety Act and our data-driven, risk-based investigative process…Following an assessment of those reports and other relevant information, NHTSA will take any necessary actions to protect road safety,” a statement from the agency read.

Before the new vehicles hit the streets, the agency was already conducting an ongoing probe into Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) Supervised/Beta system.

Robotaxis operating in Austin are Model Y SUVs using FSD Unsupervised software, according to a report from CNBC. The vehicles have been operating with a supervisor in the passenger seat.

The long-awaited debut came after several years of Tesla CEO Elon Musk promising that they would hit roads.

In a statement to Spectrum News, City of Austin officials said they are aware of and have received reports about the incidents.

According to city officials, Austin has worked with autonomous vehicle (AV) companies to offer information about the city’s transportation network to help them operate more safely through its Autonomous Vehicle Working Group. The group offers information like school zone maps, traffic control information for special events and emergency vehicle procedures.

Just before the robotaxis were set to roll into Austin, a group of Texas lawmakers sent a letter to Tesla asking the company to delay the launch until a new state law on autonomous vehicles takes effect on Sept. 1.