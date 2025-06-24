Construction work on a new cruise ship terminal at Buffalo's Outer Harbor is set to begin by early next year, with state officials hoping for completion by mid-2027. State officials are hoping to convert the former Pier restaurant site into a home port and stop for Great Lakes cruise ships.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has approved a $1.65 million contract with LiRo Engineers, a Long Island-based firm that has an office in Buffalo, which includes site analysis, stakeholder consultation, project design, reviews and permitting, and more.

"The goal of the project is to create a reimagined site for cruise ship docking for both domestic and international travel," Erie Canal Harbor Development officials said.

The project involves shoring up and repairing a seawall, improvements to public access to the water, construction of a new one-story building with bathrooms, parking lot, new lighting, fencing and more. The new building will be used for customs processing and will serve as an arrival and departure gateway for passengers boarding or disembarking from the cruise ships, which generally operate on the Great Lakes from April through October.