CLEVELAND — A fire at a Cleveland Public Power substation was responsible for leaving large parts of downtown and the city’s near east side without electricity on Tuesday.

The fire was caused by an overheated battery and more than 3,000 customers were impacted including several local restaurants.

“It’s a lot of loss," Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar General Manager Brad McKenzie said.

Temperatures in the 90s and no power, thanks to a fire at a Cleveland Public Power substation. It's not a good combination for restaurants like Nuevo.

“We obviously aren’t going to be open today," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said his restaurant will feel the negative impacts of the outage even after the day is over and power is restored.

“We’re going to have a total loss of about $15,000-$16,000 in sales as well as my servers and bartenders impacted on the income they’re gonna face," he said.

In addition to losing out on revenue, restaurants have to act quickly to ensure their product doesn’t go to waste.

“Renting a cooler truck to save the rest of the stuff that we don’t lose anything more," McKenzie said. "It’s pretty bad with all the people in town. We’re a big tourism spot. The pier’s got a lot of foot traffic, and we’re the only restaurant out here.”

Nuevo wasn’t the only restaurant suffering. Lago East Bank is just one of several in The Flats that had no electricity.

“A lot of things have to move around in order to keep us afloat," Lago East Bank General Manager Tim Mango said.

Mango said his business is set to lose between $10,000 and $15,000 due to its closure on Tuesday.

“We’re going to have to call all our reservations and let them know we won’t be able to accommodate them today," said Mango. "It’s summertime, it’s the time of year where we make most our money. It’s going to impact us for sure.”

Laurie Torres is the president of the Cleveland Independents, a group of locally owned restaurants. She said losing out on just one day of business can be devastating in the restaurant business.

“One day could mean you can’t afford payroll for the week," Torres said. "One day could mean you can’t afford payroll for that week. You can’t apply for your orders that week. One way or another, you’re going to take a loss.”

The outage also impacted other business, public facilities and residents.

“The 90-95 heat index doesn’t help the situation," McKenzie said. "It’s just a lot of bad luck for Cleveland right now.”

Outages on Tuesday began in the early morning hours, around 4 a.m., and lasted throughout the day and into the afternoon. As of Wednesday morning, Cleveland Public Power reported no widespread outages.