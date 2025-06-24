WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — BuildOps, a veteran-owned software company, announced it will invest in a "center of excellence" in Raleigh.
Gov. Josh Stein led other officials and business leaders in making the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
The move will bring an expected 291 jobs to Wake County, with an average salary of over $100,000.
BuildOps says it's a complete solution for subcontractors.
“Our platform is there to support them,” Vice President Clay Smith, said. “After 2008, for ten years, nobody really went into the trades. Our technology is used to make the people that are left, as efficient as possible.”
The business concentrates on the operation of U.S. hospitals, power plants and commercial properties, per its website. It also serves the HVAC, electrical, plumbing and fire and safety industries.
“By harnessing the collective intelligence of the industry and the proof-points from our customers, we help commercial contractors double down on what works and cut what doesn’t,“ the company’s website said. It also has partnered with companies like Tyson for the Trades in past deals.
Stein welcomed the company to Raleigh at a news conference.
“This announcement is the result of a strong collaboration by company executives, elected officials from both parties, state and local governments, and economic development professionals,” Stein said. “The state is proud to partner in this project with the Job Development Investment grant, which was approved earlier today.”
Stein thanked BuildOps for its faith in North Carolina’s infrastructure, noting its strength as a key factor in its decision. He also highlighted the state’s colleges that continue to turn out nearby top-tier talent for these companies.