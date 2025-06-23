OHIO — For Ohioans looking to beat the heat, and have something sweet, TourismOhio announced the perfect guide across the state.

In its eighth year, the 2025 Ohio Ice Cream Trail lists 150 ice cream stops residents and visitors can find in the Buckeye State. When the trail first launched in 2018, only 15 shops were included.

“Some of the best memories are made over a simple scoop of ice cream,” said Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio. “From small towns to big cities, every community has its own go-to spot—and Ohio’s Ice Cream Trail is a celebration of those places and the people who make them special.”

The trail features family-owned shops, local favorites and nationally recognized Ohio chains.

“Ice cream is part of Ohio’s summertime identity—whether it’s a shop that’s been serving scoops for generations or a new spot with bold flavors and fresh ideas,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “The Ice Cream Trail celebrates the entrepreneurs and small businesses that make Ohio special—creating jobs, using Ohio-grown ingredients, and turning main streets into destinations for families.”

The trail continues to expand this year with 54 counties represented and 95 brand new shops making the list.

“Two scoops are good, but three are better—so we nearly tripled the stops on this year’s Ohio Ice Cream Trail,” said State Tourism Director Sarah Wickham. “Ohio’s creameries and scoop shops dish out unforgettable summer memories, so we are spotlighting as many as possible.”

County convention and visitors bureaus partnered with TourismOhio to ensure statewide representation. The department said businesses serving Ohio-made ice cream and with a long-standing and meaningful presence in their communities were given priority.

Ice cream made in Ohio plays a major role in the state’s economy. With more than 1,400 dairy farms and 250,000 dairy cows, the Buckeye State ranks 11th in the nation for milk production. Each year Ohio cows produce nearly 650 million gallons of milk.

“Ohio is home to a rich agricultural scene, and that definitely includes local ice cream made from farm fresh ingredients,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge. “From pasture to pint, every scoop is made possible by the hardworking dairy farmers and creameries who get up early to deliver fresh, high-quality milk and products. Choosing Ohio-made ice cream is supporting local communities and Ohio agriculture.”

View the full Ohio Ice Cream Trail by clicking here.