TEXAS — The Lone Star State is often considered the energy capital of the world. As we transition into the heat of summer, the state’s power grid operator says it’s ready to carry the Texas energy load.

“To serve our growing community, every megawatt counts,” said CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza.

The question of reliability always arises in Texas during the summer due to increased energy needs.

“The grid looks as reliable as it ever has been,” said Pablo Vegas, president and CEO of Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). “Our expectations are we’re going to have a very reliable summer.”

Utility plants across the state have been inspected to ensure they’re ready to go. San Antonio’s power provider, CPS Energy, says a diverse energy mix — gas, wind, solar and battery storage — fuels reliability.

“Right now, we’ve got roughly 9,500 megawatts of generation capacity to power through the summer season,” said Garza. “That’s going to take care of both CPS Energy customers, and it’s going to help ERCOT ensure reliability across the system.”

The Metro SA Chamber recently hosted a "State of Energy" conversation with Vegas and Garza, giving an update on the state’s energy performance and projects in the works.

“Right now, we’ve got 77 segments of transmission we have to build over some period of time,” said Garza.

Since last summer, ERCOT has added more than 10,000 megawatts of new generation to the Texas grid — keeping up with the state's growing population.

“Over 1,200 people a day moving to Texas,” Vegas said. “And that does create a significant requirement for new infrastructure.”

New industries are also moving into Texas — big manufactures and data centers. Although those industries require large loads of energy, Vegas says those companies are investing in the state's long-term infrastructure needs.

“The data center community, they’re going to be building infrastructure and assets both on the data center side as well as they are going to come in and invest into the infrastructure on the supply side,” Vegas said. “That’s going to help make sure our grid stays reliable as we see this incredible growth.”

Both leaders agree the biggest industry challenge is moving power from where it is to where it’s needed. Recently, the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved plans to build the state's first extra high voltage transmission lines over the next five to 10 years.

“765 is an extra high voltage system that we’ve never used in Texas before,” Vegas said. “It’s much more reliable than other transmission systems, and it provides resiliency.”

ERCOT will need to double its energy supply by 2030. Those 756 kilovolt lines will have four times the capacity of the standard transmission lines ERCOT currently uses.

“It’s going to provide a very efficient and cost-effective way to move power around the state so we can continue to support the growth in the western part of Texas and in the Dallas portions of Texas,” Vegas said.