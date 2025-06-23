BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saying “I Do” is a monumental time in many people’s lives. For a lot of couples, it’s months of planning, hours of communication and thousands of dollars.

The pièce de résistance is usually the dress.

Often costing thousands of dollars, they can cost hundreds or thousands more with tariffs, since most are made overseas.

“It's the dress, right? It's about the bride,” noted Susan Christopher, the owner of Marianna Bridal.

At her store, dresses typically run from $1,800 to $3,200, and a lot of their brides have budget on the mind.

“Our women are very educated and empowered," Christopher explained. "We all work very hard for our our money. So, we want to make sure we're spending it wisely.”

While rush shipping or customizations can push the price up, there is another factor to consider.

“A bead that would be on a strap, a zipper that's behind some of the buttons. You know, those are items [...] that are not manufactured in the US,” she explained.

That’s why dresses are typically made in China and they’re getting hit by tariffs.

“The highest percentage that we saw was going into the end of April, which was at or about 150%, 160%. What does that translate into? That translates into that same $1,000 dress...we're adding that $1,680 on," Christopher said. "Now that dress becomes $2,680.”

For bride Amber Powers, it was an investment she was willing to make.

“The dress is pretty high up there,” she said. “Something clicked and I'm like, 'This is the dress.'”

She bought it in January, before prices spiked. But even with rises in costs, she says finding that one is worth cuts elsewhere.

“I know that I'm privileged enough to say that [...] but for me personally, I think I still would have gotten the dress if it was more expensive,” Powers said.

Figuring that out is a personal decision.

“Sit down and make a list, maybe a line down the center of your page: what is important to you and what is not important to you,” she added.

Powers made cuts to the wedding cake, videography and more to make her wedding affordable.

With prices changing sometimes week to week, why wait on the dress?

“I think that people feel like they need to sleep on it," she said. "That's a very common thing that brides say. I would say at this point prices are just going up.”

Christopher agrees.

“One of the factors is to be prepared to buy,” she added.

She’s added a “fee” line item for tariffs. If they’re reduced or lifted that’s tweaked on pickup, usually six to nine months post-purchase.

There’s no fee for dresses already here, including for discontinued or sample dresses, but it’ll take time for other solutions to happen.