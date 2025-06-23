Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $10 million through the Food Access Expansion Grant program, and $1.7 million of it will go toward renovating the Valley Plaza grocery store in Syracuse.

“Having access to fresh and healthy food is critical in every neighborhood in this city, and now an area with limited access will have a grocery store once again,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

On Syracuse’s south side, the Valley Plaza used to house a Tops, but that closed in 2018 leaving the ZIP code of 13205 without a full-service grocery store. According to data from Onondaga County, 32% of households in that neighborhood do not own a vehicle.

“I am thankful to our city staff, Food Access Healthy Neighborhoods Now, and other community advocates who are working diligently to address food desert concerns in our neighborhoods and to Gov. Hochul and New York State for this significant investment to help support these efforts,” Walsh said.

Rhonda Vesey, founder of the nonprofit Food Access Healthy Neighborhoods Now, has advocated for a grocery store in this space since Tops closed. Vesey organized weekly markets to fill the gap in food access.

The funding was allocated to the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation, and they will renovate the 22,000 square feet for a full-retail food space with fresh produce, meats and prepared foods and grocery delivery for seniors.

“I am committed to ensuring that all New Yorkers, especially those in underserved areas, have access to affordable, healthy, local foods,” Hochul said in a press release.