ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A deal to have someone else renovate and operate the St. Pete Municipal Marina has fallen through.

The city has been operating the marina, which has pieces of infrastructure roughly 100 years old and was looking for a private company to take the reins.

A couple years ago, the city sent out a request for proposals for a private company to renovate and operate this historic marina.

Ultimately, they went with Safe Harbor Marinas to do this project, but Safe Harbor ended up being bought out by the investment firm Blackstone.

Ultimately, according to a memo from city development administrator James Corbett to the city council, they’ve terminated negotiations, saying, “We no longer believe that a lease agreement is the best option for the redevelopment and operation of the marina.”

“I just think that the city finally stepped back and looked at it and said, 'I don’t think this is right for the city.' And thank goodness they did that,” said Christian Obenshain, captain and owner of Pier Dolphin Cruises.

While Obenshain is happy the city left that deal and will continue to operate the marina, others who live here are still a bit concerned about its future.

“I didn’t care where the change was,” said Jonathan Erich, who calls himself “Captain Kirk,” and lives at the marina on his boat. “I just think we need change in general.”

According to Kirk, after seeing things that need repair, like hanging cable wires or loose planks, he doesn’t know how much longer he wants to say if things continue the way they are.

“I’m honestly ready to get out of here,” he said. “Like, I give myself another two months and I’m done with this marina.”

As for the future of the marina itself, right now, the city says the dead deal won’t interrupt current operations and the city will continue to own and maintain the marina.

According to Corbett’s memo, they’re working on a more detailed timeline and budget for redevelopment.

They plan to speak with the city council later this year to pick a new firm, and begin work on permitting for work to start at the marina in 2026.