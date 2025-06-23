PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- FBI agents arrested a Clearwater businessman early Thursday on accusations of taking at least $100 million from a medical trust fund, per reports.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, Leo Govoni was taken into custody at his Feather Sound home. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said Govoni was taken into custody on Monday.

A news conference was scheduled for later on Monday.

The case involves the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration, a St. Petersburg nonprofit that administered trust funds. The nonprofit was established by Govoni in 2000 but filed for bankruptcy in 2024 after officials discovered $100 million had been taken from about 1,500 trust funds as loans.

The trust funds were set up to pay for health care for hundreds of injured and disabled people.

Govoni also recently was stripped of ownership of several of his companies, including Big Storm brewery, the craft beer company he operated with his son.

According to the Times, a forensic accountant’s report indicates the trust fund money was wired to Boston Finance Group, operated by Govoni, and then forwarded to various companies he owned, including Big Storm Brewing.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.