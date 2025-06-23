AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is now seeing the rollout of Elon Musk’s robotaxis.

Musk announced the launch of his new autonomous vehicle service via an X post on Sunday.

The post said, “The @Tesla_AI robotaxi launch begins in Austin this afternoon with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee!”

Sawyer Merritt, an early access participant in the robotaxi rollout, shared on X, “As an Early Access rider, you can be among the first to use our new Robotaxi App and experience an autonomous ride within our geofenced area in Austin.”

In May, Musk told CNBC that the taxis will be remotely monitored at first and “geofenced” to certain areas of the city deemed the safest to navigate. He said he expected to initially run 10 or so taxis, increase that number rapidly and start offering the service in Los Angeles, San Antonio, San Francisco and other cities.

Musk has been promising fully autonomous, self-driving vehicles “next year” for a decade, but the pressure is on now as Tesla actually begins to operate a self-driving taxi service. Sales of Tesla’s electric vehicles have sagged due to increased competition, the retooling of its most popular car, the Model Y, and the fallout from Musk’s turn to politics.

This latest self-driving car rollout adds to those already in place in Austin by Alphabet’s Waymo through Uber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.