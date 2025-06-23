MELBOURNE, Fla. — A local couple is turning a lifelong love of books into a new community space with a mission rooted in inclusion and connection.

What You Need To Know Connor and August Bryan are opening Moonstruck Market, a new and used bookstore, in Melbourne



They say the store is more than just a business for them, it's a vision years in the making



The couple says they want the bookstore to be a welcoming environment for everyone, but particularly for members of the LGBTQ+ community



Moonstruck Market is expected to open by the end of July

Book lover and author Connor Bryan, and her wife August, are working to open Moonstruck Market, a new and used bookstore in Melbourne. But for them, it’s more than a business — it’s a vision years in the making.

“Two years ago, I woke up one day and I went, 'I could open a bookstore. I think I could do this,'" Connor said. "And I told my wife, August, and I said, 'I think this is something we need to do, because Melbourne, it has a lack of third spaces and community spaces and safe spaces.'"

After an initial attempt to open in 2023 fell through due to funding and real estate challenges, the couple secured a location in May.

Since then, they’ve been working with volunteers to build furniture, paint walls, and prepare the space for its grand opening, which they hope will happen by the end of July.

They said their goal is to create a welcoming environment for all, particularly LGBTQ+ individuals and others who often feel left out of traditional spaces.

“All are welcome, if you welcome all,” Connor said. “This is a safe space for anyone who has ever felt unwelcomed because of who they are.”

The bookstore will feature a wide variety of genres — from queer fiction and romance, to thrillers and children’s books — along with a dedicated book club room. Beyond books, Moonstruck Market will offer local gifts, art, and pop-up events in collaboration with other small businesses.

August, who is handling much of the organization and design, said the project has been exhausting but rewarding.

“It has been a whirlwind for sure," she said. "I mean, we really decided to start getting the ball moving in January of this year. Now, we've gotten an immense amount of support. We have gotten a building. We have, you know, made a lot of progress on the building. It's been incredible. We have a whole team."

That community support has been instrumental. Grace Stiles Williams, the store’s event coordinator, said every aspect of the store has been shaped by local input — from wall color choices to book donations.

"We put four different colors up on the wall and had people vote on it," Williams said. "And this was the one everyone liked the most. We also put the voting on social media for the folks who couldn't come to the Vision Night."

She sees Moonstruck Market as more than a bookstore — she calls it a “third space,” where people can connect through books, events, and creative expression. They are hoping the community welcomes the project with open arms.

The store is set to open on July 26.