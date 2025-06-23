TAMPA, Fla. — Like a curious toddler, the cost of child care continues to rise across the U.S. and Tampa Bay.

For many families, it takes two incomes to cover the day-to-day bills. With both parents working, child care is often necessary.

Kenneth and Kimberly Norton have three kids and both work.

“So we looked to child care and then we looked at different places, but a lot of different places were just kind of out of the price range," said Kenneth.

They were thankful they found Kidds R Us Family Child Care Center in Tampa.

The prices are average there, with an infant costing about $300 a week.

“If you do the math on even a $300 tuition, we really make it maybe $7 an hour. If we get that, if we work a eight hour or ten hour day. People at Amazon make more money than what we make," said Annette Eberhart, Kidds R Us Family Child Care Center Owner.

Eberhart has worked in the child care industry for 18 years.

The average annual cost of daycare tuition for an average family, which is an infant and a toddler, in Florida rose to $22,400 this past year.

“You know, it’s unfortunate, but it’s real that it is expensive. Everything is expensive, though,” said Eberhart.

On average, many families spend 35 percent of their household income on child care when they have at least two kids.

“I only have like two or three private pay,” Eberhart said. “Everybody depends on the subsidy. You know. And so with the budget cuts happening, parents are worried.”

For the Nortons, they don’t qualify for subsidies or help — their income puts them out of the “help” range.

“Sometimes you just got to sacrifice,” said Kenneth, saying they just budget and find ways to cut costs in other aspects of life.

Most Tampa Bay counties have programs to help struggling families.

In Hillsborough County, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County helps many families in need.