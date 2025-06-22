OWENSBORO, Ky. — Western Kentucky is poised to become a new hub for film and television production, as the West Kentucky Film Commission launched May 28 at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.

The event, featuring Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., and regional leaders, marked a significant step in fostering a creative economy in the region, with initiatives aimed at workforce development, location scouting and economic growth through film production.

The commission, a collaborative effort initially sparked in Hopkins County, has grown into a regional partnership with support from cities including Bowling Green, Oak Grove, Franklin, Central City, Henderson, Owensboro and Paducah. The launch event highlighted new industry initiatives and opportunities for local businesses and creatives, underscoring Kentucky’s commitment to becoming a competitive player in the national film industry.

“This is about creating a long-term creative economy in our region,” said Kristi Kilday, co-commissioner of the West Kentucky Film Commission and a producer with Goldenrod Film and Television. “The stories are here, the people are ready and the film world is starting to take notice.”

Kilday, a 25-year veteran of the film industry who moved from Los Angeles to Kentucky in 2023, has been instrumental in driving this vision. After shooting a TV show in Louisville, she was drawn to the state’s robust tax incentives, which she described as “the best in the country, hands down.”

Kentucky offers a 30-35% rebate on every dollar spent in the state, with $75 million in annual incentive money, translating to an estimated $250 million in additional revenue for local economies.

“Every production that comes here fuels restaurants, hotels and local businesses,” said Tricia Noel, executive director of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission. “It’s about economic impact.”

The commission’s efforts are already bearing fruit. A former movie theater in Owensboro has been transformed into the Kentucky Soundstage, a state-of-the-art facility equipped with LED screens capable of creating virtual environments, such as a New York subway or the Met Gala.

“This was just meant to be,” Kilday said of the soundstage. “The history of having a movie theater here and being able to rehab it was magical for me.”

The soundstage recently wrapped shooting on “You Fired a Fashion Icon,” a fast-paced romantic comedy inspired by “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Co-directed by Jason Tobias and Geoff Reisner, the film features a mostly Los Angeles-based cast, many of whom experienced Kentucky’s hospitality for the first time.

“The people are so neat and so nice,” said actor Kate Larson, who plays a mean girl named Brynn. “I didn’t know a lot of stuff was filming in Kentucky, and as soon as I got here, I was just like, ‘Whoa, it’s so cool.’”

Fellow actor Jesse Katz, in his first Kentucky project, noted, “There’s a different level of hospitality here in Kentucky that I’ve been really loving.”

Sarah Moliski, another LA-based actor, praised the “family energy” of the production, adding, “I would film with this team every day of my life.”

The film’s lead, Taylor Anne Danehower, plays Dani Maxwell, a character underestimated much like the region itself. She emphasized the communal aspect of filmmaking.

“Film is one of those things where not one person can make a film,” she said. “You need many people. It’s really special to start adding these sets and stories we can build in different places in the U.S.”

The production’s rapid timeline — two weeks of shooting and six weeks of post-production — reflects the efficiency enabled by the region’s resources and incentives.

“We’re entering into an era where you can do much more local filmmaking at high quality,” said co-director Geoff Reisner, highlighting the game-changing potential of technologies like the LED wall.

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, who supported Kilday’s vision for the commission, described the initiative as a model of multi-sector collaboration.

“This is what smart growth looks like — government, tourism and creative voices working together,” he said. “We’re honored to welcome Gov. Beshear to Madisonville as we move into this next chapter.”

Kilday’s journey to Western Kentucky began after touring 56 of Kentucky’s 120 counties with her business partner and co-commissioner, Jeremy Winton.

“I was crying because I was so moved,” she recalled of her first visit to the region. “There’s just something really special about this place.”

Winton echoed her enthusiasm, stating, “Our message is simple: Kentucky is open for production. We’re not just selling scenic views — we’re offering community support, talent and access.”

The commission is also focused on workforce development, partnering with institutions like Kentucky Wesleyan to provide hands-on experience for aspiring filmmakers.

“I could’ve stayed in Los Angeles and just made movies for the rest of my life,” Kilday said. “But I get to help build what’s already started before I got to Kentucky, and I get to help the next generation reach their dreams. I’m the luckiest person in the world.”

As western Kentucky steps into the Hollywood spotlight, the region’s blend of historic charm, modern facilities and genuine hospitality is poised to attract more productions.

“You’re going to be able to see who can provide what as far as construction, design, actors and directors,” said co-director Jason Tobias. “Everybody’s gonna start coming to this place.”