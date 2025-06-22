KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri-based bombers and military members played an integral role in the Sunday morning attacks of Iran’s nuclear sites.

The attack was called Operation Midnight Hammer and was the largest B-2 operation strike in U.S. history. It also was the second longest mission the stealth bomber has even flown, behind the ones following the 911 attacks.

Spectrum News captured video of four B-2 bombers as they prepared to land at Whiteman Air Force Base, but it is unclear how the aircraft were involved in the attacks.

The mission also was the first time the U.S. used the “bunker buster” in warfare, a bomb carried by the B-2. The bombs are also known as the GBU-57 super bomb which is a Massive Ordnace Peneterator (MOP). These are made by Boeing in St. Charles, Mo. according to Militaryaerospace.com.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thanked those that took part in Operation Midnight Hammer, including the pilots that flew the B-2 bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base about an hour and a half east of Kansas City.

"Tehran is certainly calculating the reality that planes flew from the middle of America and Missouri overnight completely undetected over three of their most highly sensitive sites and we were able to destroy nuclear capabilities and our boys in those bombers are on their way home right now," said Se. Hegseth during a Sunday morning briefing.

He said the bombers went “in and out and back with out the world knowing at all.”

Here is the breakdown of the B-2 stealth bombers involvement, according to Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

Midnight friday into Saturday, a large B-2 strike package of bombers launched from continental U.S. (Whiteman Air Force Base)

Part of package went to the Pacific as part of a tactical surprise, a deception effort only know to a few people

The main strike package of seven B-2 bombers with two crew members went east with minimal communication

It was an 18-hour flight with multiple in-flight refueling (an effort likely coordinate by TRANSCOM at Scott Air Force Base in southern Illinois)

Once over land, the B-2s linked up with escort and support aircraft in a complex, tightly timed maneuver requiring exact synchronization across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace, all done with minimal communications.

When main package entered Iranian air space, deception tactics and decoy aircraft pushed out at high altitude and speed ahead of the bombers, sweeping for enemy fighters

At 6:40 ET, the lead B-2 dropped two GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOPs)

14 if the “bunker busters” or MOPs were dropped at two nuclear sites

What are “bunker busters”

Bunker buster” is a broad term used to describe bombs that are designed to penetrate deep below the surface before exploding. In this case, it refers to the latest GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb in the American arsenal. The roughly 30,000 pound precision-guided bomb is designed to attack deeply buried and hardened bunkers and tunnels, according to the U.S. Air Force.

It's believed to be able to penetrate about 200 feet below the surface before exploding, and the bombs can be dropped one after another, effectively drilling deeper and deeper with each successive blast. It was not immediately known how many were used in the Sunday morning strike.

The bomb carries a conventional warhead, but the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Iran is producing highly enriched uranium at Fordo, which had raised the possibility that nuclear material could be released into the area if the GBU-57 A/B were used to hit the facility. Initial assessments by the IAEA, however, were that this had not happened.