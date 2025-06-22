APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka residents are enjoying stopping by the city’s first food hall, established in a century-old building.

What You Need To Know Hall's On 5th is Apopka's first food hall



The venue includes a bar, private dining room, and six restaurant vendors to try



The food hall is located inside the former Hall's Feed Store, a nearly 100-year-old building



Owners of Hall's On 5th wanted to preserve parts of the original business, such as flooring and the classic sign outside

Hall’s On 5th has six food vendors and is open six days a week. It’s located inside the former Hall’s Feed Store at 15 East 5th Street.

Co-owner Ella Duke says she moved to the city from Downtown Orlando and saw areas like the Mills district do well, so her team felt they could really bring something to Apopka residents would enjoy.

“It’s something that’s so popular in the Central Florida area and other foodie communities,” said Duke. “Apopka really needed one, and Apopka really, really wanted one, and we’re so happy we got to be the group to give it to them.”

The food hall is a first for some chefs, like Mario Penaherrera, who owns Butcher’s Nook.

“This is my first opportunity and so far it’s great. It’s great to be part of something bigger than just our little brick-and-mortar so it’s fun,” said Penaherrera.

The food hall opened last month, bringing customers onto 5th Street and the downtown area. The team that operates Hall’s On 5th also works across the street at Propagate Social House.

“Building this food hall, trying to transform downtown Apopka has really been a labor of love,” said Duke.

The building once belonged to the Hall family, who operated a supply store since 1928, until it was purchased by Duke.

“It was the second oldest business in Apopka,” said Mayor Bryan Nelson. “It was Hall’s Feed Store. I remember going in as a kid and you’d get your dog food, your hay.”

Duke tells Spectrum News keeping original features was important to her team. There is still original flooring, old pictures, a desk purchased from the Hall family, and planter boxes outside made from the wood floors found in the hay room.

The classic 1928 “Hall’s Feed” sign isn’t going anywhere either.

“Preserving the space, preserving the name, the history of the building was really important to us which is why we keep so many of the historical pictures around the property,” said Duke.

Hall’s On 5th is open Tuesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.