CLEVELAND, Wis. — As technology evolves, so does the need for people who have tech skills, including IT, robotics and cybersecurity. These fields continue to grow, and one Wisconsin college is taking note.

Lakeshore College, which largely serves students from the Sheboygan and Manitowoc areas, are offering a series of summer camps tailored to middle and high school students interested in high-demand technology career fields.

Camill Bougher is about to enter ninth grade. Bougher took part in the IT and cybersecurity camp. He said it was an opportunity for him to learn more about the field.

“Most of my interests are, I would say, things with technology and how things work, or how things are made,” said Bougher.

Through local and federal grants, the school was able to make most camps free or at a minimal cost.

Steve DiBona teaches IT and cybersecurity to college students at Lakeshore College, but recently was able to adapt his curriculum to teach high schoolers. DiBona said it feels good to teach students such practical skills that could lead to a career.

“Just yesterday we taught the students how to factory reset a router, a wireless router and set up a secure wireless network, and then get all the way out to the internet. I told them this is a skill they can take home and help mom with her router,” said DiBona.

Megan Kulow, an agriculture instructor at Lakeshore College, said the camp is about sparking an understanding of what careers are out there.

For her, it’s a chance to share with kids the important role that technology plays in modern agriculture.

“They are very involved in technology in their daily lives. When we can bring it to them at the young age they are today, it really helps them see the connection,” she said.