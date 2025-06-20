AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austinites paid their respects for the owner of a beloved local hole-in-the-wall restaurant.

The Texas Chili Parlor hosted a memorial service for its owner Scott “Zoob” Zublin, who died on June 7 at the age of 67.

Juan Ortiz attended the service and said Zublin would always try to help people out.

“It’s like he was bigger than life. He was a little gruff, but he was a good person,” Ortiz said.

Russell Korman, who has been going to the Texas Chili Parlor since he was a child, echoed the sentiment of Zublin being “bigger than life.”

Korman said Zublin was a “character” but a good person.

“Everybody liked him eventually,” Korman said. “You know, at first, people didn’t like him, maybe, but they would warm up to him. Because, again, he was kind of bigger than life sometimes.”

The Texas Chili Parlor—located on Lavaca Street near the Texas Capitol—has long been a popular spot, famous for its unique look and mouthwatering chili recipes.

Zublin bought the Austin staple back in 2002 after the state comptroller seized it because of unpaid taxes and debt.

A graveside service was planned for Saturday at Cook Waldon/Forest Oaks Funeral Home after a procession from Texas Chili Parlor.