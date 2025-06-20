TAMPA, Fla. — The news this week of a potential sale of the Tampa Bay Rays to a home developer from Jacksonville has prompted reaction across the Bay area.

That includes at city hall in Tampa where Mayor Jane Castor said she’d like to see the team permanently move to Tampa.

Speaking with reporters during the annual Mayors Conference being held in Tampa, Castor said there is a possibility with a sale that the Rays could begin working on a move to Tampa.

She also said the city is prepared to begin negotiations.

"I think it's exciting for our community,” Castor said. “We can start planning for the future. Again, we have always been focused on keeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the Tampa Bay area. And I think we are taking one step closer to making sure that happens."

Castor added there are a few locations that still come to mind about a new baseball stadium location, including Ybor City.

Still, any discussions of a new facility would have to wait until after a potential sale is completed and new owners are in place.

According to multiple reports earlier this week, Jacksonville-based businessman Patrick Zalupski and his group are in advanced talks for a $1.7 billion sale.

Zalupski reportedly has signed a letter of intent to purchase the franchise but that does not hold a binding legal agreement.

No indication has been given what this potential sale would impact the Rays’ long pursuit of a new stadium under current owner Stuart Sternberg.

Displaced from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg due to damage from last year's storms, the Rays are playing their home games this season across Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees’ spring training home, 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field.