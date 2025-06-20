CHAMPLIN, Minn. — A Minnesota state lawmaker, who, along with his wife, was wounded by a gunman at their home early Saturday, recounted in a statement Thursday details of the harrowing moments leading up to the targeted shooting and shared prayers for a “return to a level of civility that allows us all to live peacefully."

State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were injured in what authorities say was part of a series of politically motivated attacks on state legislators, culminating in the fatal shootings of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

The night before the shooting, John and Yvette Hoffman had returned home from a dinner in which they had been joined by their adult daughter, Hope, and were awakened at about 2 a.m. Saturday by someone who identified himself as a police officer pounding on their front door.

Both John and Yvette Hoffman –– as well as Hope Hoffman –– were in the entryway when the door was opened.

The statement went on to describe how John Hoffman was struck nine times after he lunged at the shooter who had pointed the gun directly at the state senator. Meanwhile, Yvette Hoffman was shot eight times as she tried to push the intruder and successfully closed the front door.

Hope Hoffman locked the entryway and called 911, a move her parents praised.

“Her brave actions and quick thinking triggered the notice to public safety officials that a politically-motivated act was potentially underway,” the couple’s statement said.

John and Yvette Hoffman thanked law enforcement, who they said “worked so quickly, professionally and selflessly to safeguard others and to apprehend the shooter,” citing the police departments in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was taken into custody Sunday evening, ending a two-day manhunt, and he now faces state and federal murder charges, among other crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. A detention hearing in the case is scheduled for June 27, court records show, and a request for comment from Boelter’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Court documents allege that Boelter had also gone to homes of two other state lawmakers –– in between the attacks at the Hoffmans and Hortmans. One elected official and her family were not at home, and a police officer was at the residence of another legislator, presumably scaring off the alleged gunman.

John and Yvette Hoffman said they were “heartbroken” to learn of Melissa and Mark Hortman’s deaths and noted that their daughter had attended school with one of the couple’s two children, Sophie Hortman. Melissa and Mark Hortman were also the parents to a son, Colin Hortman.

“Our daughter Hope and Sophie Hortman went to school together, and we know that they — along with Colin Hortman — will have each other’s support as we all work through the devastating consequences of that horrific night,” the statement continued.

The injured couple said they have been uplifted by the prayers and support in their recovery. They added that the organizers of a fundraiser on their behalf are “helping us pick up the broken pieces of our lives.” The state senator is now in critical but stable condition and his wife's condition is stable, according to their statement.

“Choosing to work in the public sector, even in as limited a way as John’s career as a senator, has always meant sacrificing a level of privacy," John and Yvette Hoffman wrote. "But now we are grappling with the reality that we live in a world where public service carries such risks as being targeted because someone disagrees with you or doesn’t like what you stand for.

“As a society, as a nation, as a community, we must work together to return to a level of civility that allows us all to live peacefully. The future for our children depends on that. We will be praying for that work and appreciate all those who will join with us,” the statement concluded.