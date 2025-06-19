CINCINNATI — Growing your small business and knowing where to get the correct funding and resources are often among the biggest hurdles small business owners face. But thanks to accelerator programs, these businesses are learning how to take the next step, including one woman-owned business.

What You Need To Know Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub is helping five entrepreneurs in its Elevate Impact spring accelerator



Marissa Dumas created Prtty Pk Up nearly five years ago when she saw a need for a ride share service for women



Now Dumas is getting some extra help to develop new business strategies and making new connections thanks to the accelerator

Marissa Dumas spends most of her time in her car. It started during the pandemic, when she began driving for rides share services, then she got an idea.

“After nightfall, I didn't want male passengers in my car, strange male passengers," Dumas said. "And often when I'd be at work into the night and there was a lady, we both would be happy that she was the female passenger and I was the driver. And so I thought to myself, I can start a service just for women.”

That’s when Prtty Pk Up was born- a ride share service for women, by women. Something Dumas’ longtime customers are thrilled with.

“Maybe because I'm a mother. I don't know, it's a whole thing about just being safe," said Barbara Morgenstern, one of Dumas' customers. "And that doesn't mean you don't travel. I've traveled all over the world, but it means that you don't take unnecessary risks.”

Now Dumas’ business has grown. And nearly five years in is getting a boost thanks to Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub’s Elevate Impact spring accelerator.

“I think Marissa is tackling a really important issue that touches on high priority, topics that the city is addressing right now," Donna Zering the executive director for Flywheel said. "Safety, workforce development, and developing a business that is empowering for women.”

Dumas is one of just five entrepreneurs selected for the nine-week program that pairs business owners with coaches to learn essential skills, improve their business model, and make connections.

“I’m over the moon about the program,” she said. “It is absolutely wonderful. The people that run the program are wonderful. And everybody that I’ve met, all the connections, is just something that you couldn’t pay for.”

One way the accelerator is helping Dumas is by working to develop an app, instead of texting her customers at each arrival.

“They get the driver’s name, vehicle make and then a color and the plates,” Dumas explained.

It’s all about safety for Dumas, and her hope is to serve even more customers.

“95% of the ladies always return and then they bring a friend,” she said. “And so that’s excellent and a great growth strategy for my business. And it speaks volumes to say how safe they felt and that they want to share it with others.”

The accelerator comes to a close on June 26 with a Demo Night, where all the founders will have an opportunity to pitch their businesses to the community at the University of Cincinnati’s Innovation Hub.