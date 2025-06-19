AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla robotaxis are set to hit the streets of Austin on June 22, but a group of Texas lawmakers is asking the electric carmaker to delay the launch.

State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, posted a letter on X addressed to Tesla Field Quality Director Eddie Gates requesting that the company push back its robotaxi rollout until a new state law on autonomous vehicles takes effect.

Next week, Tesla plans to launch robotaxis in Austin— before Texas’ new AV safety law takes effect. We’re urging a delay until those safety standards are in place.



Public trust comes from safety and transparency. We look forward to working with Tesla to achieve both. #txlege pic.twitter.com/U4svYLLPbm — Senator Sarah Eckhardt (@SarahEckhardtTX) June 18, 2025

The law says that autonomous vehicle operators must be authorized by the Department of Motor Vehicles before driving on public streets without a human driver by demonstrating that it:

Can obey state traffic laws

Has a recording device

Follows federal motor vehicle safety standards

Is able to achieve minimal risk condition if the driving system is rendered inoperable

Registered, titled and insured under Texas law

It also asks that Tesla submit a plan for how first responders should interact with the vehicle in emergencies, including towing, communicating with fleet support and recognizing whether a vehicle is being operated with the automated driving system engaged.

The law would take effect on Sept. 1.

“We believe this is in the best interest of both public safety and building public trust in Tesla’s operations,” the letter states.

If Tesla proceeds with its June 22, 2025, launch date, the company should say in writing that it will follow the new law once its robotaxis hit the streets, the letter says.

Along with Eckhardt, other state lawmakers who signed the letter are Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo; Rep. Lulu Flores, D-Austin; Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin; Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin; Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin; and Rep. Erin Zweiner, D-Driftwood.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that the launch date could change because the vehiclemaker is “being super paranoid about safety.”

Google's Waymo driverless vehicles have already touched down in the capital city.