DALLAS — On Wednesday, Texas Instruments (TI) announced a $60 million investment to manufacture billions of foundational semiconductors in the United States.

“TI is building dependable, low-cost 300mm capacity at scale to deliver the analog and embedded processing chips that are vital for nearly every type of electronic system,” said Haviv Ilan, president and CEO of Texas Instruments. “Leading U.S. companies such as Apple, Ford, Medtronic, NVIDIA and SpaceX rely on TI’s world-class technology and manufacturing expertise, and we are honored to work alongside them and the U.S. government to unleash what’s next in American innovation.”

To address the growing need for semiconductors, TI is partnering with the Trump administration to boost its U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

Texas and Utah will be home to TI’s new manufacturing mega-sites, creating over 60,000 U.S. jobs.

“For nearly a century, Texas Instruments has been a bedrock American company driving innovation in technology and manufacturing,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick. “President Trump has made it a priority to increase semiconductor manufacturing in America — including these foundational semiconductors that go into the electronics that people use every day. Our partnership with TI will support U.S. chip manufacturing for decades to come.”

The facilities will be located in Sherman and Richardson, Texas, as well as Lehi, Utah.