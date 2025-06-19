COLUMBUS, Ohio — Donatos Pizza has introduced a fully automated, robot-operated pizza vending machine at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, offering travelers a fast option in the terminal’s public, pre-security area.

The machine began operating earlier this month and uses the same ingredients found in traditional Donatos restaurants. The initiative aims to meet customer needs in high-traffic areas where quick service and convenience are priorities.

“The goal of this innovation is to meet customer needs in ways a traditional restaurant might not,” said Collin Sanders, executive director of non-traditional relationships at Donatos.

The kiosk operates 24 hours a day and can produce up to 26 pizzas per hour. Customers place their order by scanning a QR code and submitting payment via mobile device. The machine then assembles the pizza by preparing the dough, applying sauce and toppings, and baking it on site.

Tamara Fitzharris, a passenger en route to New York, tested the vending machine. She said the process is faster than traditional ordering methods, particularly for travelers with limited time.

To ensure food safety and sanitation, the machine undergoes multiple cleanings daily, including a full deep-clean cycle at the end of each day. It also features a self-monitoring system that triggers a shutdown if operational issues arise, allowing the machine to comply with health standards.

According to Sanders, Donatos intends to expand its automated kiosks to additional 24-hour environments, such as hospitals and casinos, where demand for convenient food service is consistent.

Although automation has raised concerns regarding labor displacement in the food service industry, Donatos said that its robotic technology is intended to complement, not replace, human labor. The company anticipates the creation of new employment opportunities in engineering, automation and manufacturing sectors as a result of the technology’s development and implementation.

“This is going to create job growth, not just within our restaurant footprint, but across the industry,” Sanders said. “It takes a lot of people to get this thing up and running.”

Donatos plans to roll out additional robotic pizza kiosks in other markets nationwide.