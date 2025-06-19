TAMPA, Fla. — The work to get Americans out of Israel has continued Thursday.

It has been a hectic past few days for hundreds of Jewish-Americans who fled Israel during the recent conflict and are returning to the U.S. through Florida.

Americans evacuated from Israel landed at Tampa International Airport just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management said after clearing customs, the evacuees will get connecting flights to their home states



The first of four flights of evacuees started their journey two days ago by cruise ship. The Israeli navy provided them protection as they crossed the Mediterranean Sea.

Once they arrived in Cyprus, the state of Florida took over — coordinating rescue flights from Cyprus to Tampa.

According to Gray Bull Rescue Group, they’ve evacuated around 300 evacuees.

The state of Florida says they’re going to keep helping people get out of Israel.