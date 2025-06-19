OHIO — Writing a will and thinking about deeply sensitive issues is something many families dread.

For farmers, it can be even more difficult trying to figure out who is going to take care of their land and prepare for the next generation.

“We lost our older son quite a few years ago, my second son is an engineer in North Carolina and my daughter’s a lawyer in Los Angeles so there wasn’t anyone that was gonna come back and take care of the farm,” said Gene Baumgardner, a farmer.

Baumgardner has been a farmer for nearly five decades, and he knows every family dynamic is different.

“It was just a buildup over time,” Baumgardner said.

David Marrison, field specialist of farm management at Ohio State University Extension, said one of the biggest challenges of farm succession and transfer is family communication.

“Talking about deeply sensitive issues about the future. Part of this is that we’re talking about death, right? And death is a hard conversation to talk about,” said Marrison.

Farmers want their farms passed off into good hands, to someone they trust will take care of it. But it’s not always the case that it’s someone in the family.

“We have farms where a family has raised some pretty amazing children, and they’re following their dreams and their passions, whatever that may be, which may mean there’s no successor from that immediate family that wants to farm,” Marrison said.

In that situation, the farmer has no choice but to look elsewhere.

“And look for those young, aspiring, agriculturalists, the kids who maybe didn’t grow up in the family to have a farm that they can go back to,” Marrison said.

There’s more to the process than just finding the right person.

Ryan Conklin is an attorney who helps farmers sell their land.

“Accounting, book-keeping, insurance, wealth management, finding professionals who are well-versed in both agriculture and those specialty professional areas,” said Conklin, Lead Attorney of Farm Succession and Legacy Preservation at Wright & Moore Law Co.

Conklin said the hardest thing about farm succession is getting the process started.

In Baumgardner’s case, he ended up selling it a family friend. Eric Tipton took over the farm in 2022.

“They’ve always felt like family and even more so as the years go on,” said Tipton.