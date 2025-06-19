ORLANDO, Fla. — As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to unravel, many are dealing with feelings of uncertainty.

But for those with family or personal ties to the two countries, this can be even more challenging.

Two Central Floridians from Israel and Iran share a similar message about how to deal with the uncertainty that lies ahead.

Both Daniel Smith and Radin Ghadamian have loved ones in their respective countries.

Smith, an Israeli American, completed his nearly three-year service in the Israel Defense Force (IDF) in December.

Shortly after completing his training in 2023, the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

For a year and a half, Smith was stationed on the ground in Gaza.

He says his daily duties varied from working to rescue hostages and directing civilians toward safe zones.

Since his return, Smith has been living in Lake Mary with his fiancé.

But most of his direct family live in Israel, including his two younger siblings that are currently serving on the IDF.

“Knowing my brother’s involved in that and knowing that because of all of this, he’ll have to close more days in the army. He won’t be home as much. Worrying for my younger sister that she’ll go in soon and that this will drag out to the point where it’s involving her as well during her service,” Smith shared.

He knows firsthand what it’s like to go days, or sometimes even months, without being able to see or, let alone, speak to his loved ones on the phone.

But in the midst of uncertainty, the 21-year-old said that it’s the little things that keep him sane throughout all this, like receiving selfies from his siblings in the family group chat.

The University of Central Florida Biomedical Sciences graduate Radin Ghadamian was born in Iran and said he shares similar concerns for his family that live in the capital city of Tehran.

He says a large percentage of his loved ones have been attempting to evacuate to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

“They’re trying to make the best of a bad situation,” Ghadamian said.

He said that despite the chaos that is unfolding overseas, he is also trying to keep a degree of perspective.

“Unfortunately, as an Iranian American, this is not super new. Iran is very much in the middle of different conflicts in different times, so I think at this point, you just hope on a personal level that your loved ones fare well, that none of them perish, and you hope for a better future for the country,” he said.

Thursday marked the 7th day of conflict and comes one day after Iran’s supreme leader rejected U.S. calls for surrender.