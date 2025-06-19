CLEVELAND — Attorney General Dave Yost, R-Ohio, conditionally approved the sale of Akron-based Summa Health, provided that the parties meet certain conditions.

What You Need To Know Yost said certain conditions must be met



This includes the transfer of a total of $30 million to a new community nonprofit that will continue to benefit the health of residents



The two parties now have 45 days to have a public hearing to field comments to discuss proposed ideas on how to use the proceeds, Yost said

“My role in this process is to protect Ohio’s charities,” Yost said. “After a comprehensive review by the Charitable Law Section of my office, we’re confident that the agreement includes enforceable commitments that will secure Summa’s nonprofit mission, protect patient care, and ensure continued investment in the greater Akron community."



The Ohio Attorney General's Office is responsible for approving or denying the sale because the sale involves the transfer of nonprofit assets from the health system to a for-profit entity, Yost explained.

The buyer is Health Assurance. Yost said he would agree to the sale only if certain conditions were met, which includes the transfer of an additional $15 million in case and $15 million in equity to a new nonprofit that would benefit the health of the community.

Additionally, Yost asked that the foundation to not sell its $15 million equity interest.

