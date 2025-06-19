ORLANDO, Fla. — The conflict between Iran and Israel has already made impacts in the states.

U.S. crude oil briefly spiked by 14% after the Israeli strikes on Friday, showcasing what a potential escalation could do to the economy.

Rollins College Professor of Marketing Emeritus Mark Johnston says the economy is currently unstable.

He says that the stock market does not like uncertainty and this whole conflict still leaves us with so many questions.

“The issue in war is, where does the conflict go? How far does it spread?” asked Johnston. “Who’s being impacted? Are supply chains being disrupted? And all of those unknowns is what causes the price of oil to surge.”

Right now it seems that the U.S. is toeing the line of getting involved.

While Iran is one of the biggest oil producers in the world, they are not a direct supplier of oil for the U.S.

But if the U.S. were to get involved, it could influence other countries to make a move and create a chain reaction that can shoot up oil prices and with it, gas prices.

“The way that the supply chain works, the oil that we are putting in our car today left the Middle East several weeks ago,” Johnston explained. “But when we see a surge in oil prices as a function of conflict, generally we see that result in changes at the price at the gas pump pretty quickly.”

In the last week, AAA data shows that the nationwide gas price average has risen almost 1%.

But Johnston says that oil won’t be the only industry impacted.

For example, the Sunshine State has such a great military presence that an increase in military spending could be beneficial for the state.

But if the conflict escalates and fears rise, Johnston said Florida could see a hit to its most important economic driver, tourism.

“The other issue is that we live and die by tourist here in Florida. And the more nervous people are — particularly international visitors — a war may impact the amount of travelers we’d see coming to Florida for vacation,” said Johnston.

All of this, however, will be based on the nature of how this conflict develops, which is why economists, along with the rest of the world, are paying close attention to what happens next.

Johnston says it’s best to be prepared, but now is not the time to panic buy gas or other essentials.

So for now, Americans should live their lives as normal as we wait and see how things develop.