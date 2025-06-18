AKRON, Ohio — The constant threat of tariffs has businesses around the country trying to figure out the impact.

Owning a small business can be rewarding and challenging if your business sells goods that come from overseas. Changes in federal laws and tariffs can have a huge impact on whether you stay in business.

Frank Miller has been in the clothing industry for more than a decade. He’s the owner of Rcloth, a streetwear clothing company based in Akron, but it hasn’t always been easy.

“I used to get so frustrated; I would just shut down, and I just walk away," said Miller. “But I always come back to it because it's a passion. It's something I love to do.”

He started watching others print on clothing, and he had the idea to start himself. He works with Just A Dad From Akron, another streetwear clothing company in Akron. Miller said being a small business, you don’t know what’s going to happen. That was the case in April for millions of business owners who source from overseas.

“I call our manufacturers, like, are we going to be affected by these tariffs? If so, please let us know how much. And these are some this emails letting us know how much it would be. I get a lot of stuff overseas," said Miller.

With the goal to bring manufacturing of goods back to the U.S., President Donald Trump signed off on a minimum 10% tariff applied to almost all imports and country specific tariffs from 11% to 50%. This was later paused. Roman Sheremeta, a professor of Economics at Case Western Reserve University, said the idea of American-made sounds good, but it doesn't work for all businesses.

“People are driven by costs. It's a silly you know idea that somehow there is this American, you know our and everybody is just going to buy because it says label made in America," said Sheremeta.

Sheremeta said overseas products are winning.

“You sure you can try to make the same products in the U.S., but they will be two- or three-times more expensive," said Sheremeta.

Those countries have low labor costs, which means cheaper products, and once they come over here for businesses to sell those, businesses can make a profit. For Miller hearing about the tariffs, he was a little nervous at first but he weighed his options, calculated the numbers and found the best solution for him and his customers.

“Unfortunately, everybody's affected by the tariffs distribution, supplier, customer. But we try to continue to give you the best quality as possible without raising the price," said Miller.