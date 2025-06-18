CLEVELAND — Miceli Dairy is a staple in northeast Ohio and their location in Cleveland, which is where they were founded, has been open since 1949. Maria Miceli, the vice president of marketing for the company, explained their expansion plan.

What You Need To Know Miceli Dairy has a $13 million expansion in the works at the company's headquarters in Cleveland's Buckeye Neighborhood



This expansion will focus on both cold and dry storage and will create around 50 new jobs



The hope is that this expansion is just the start of an even bigger expansion, that would create even more jobs

“We’re renting space all over the city for storage, for cold storage, for dry storage and it got to the point where we were like we gotta decide what we want to do here, because we were all over the place, so we were like let’s bring everybody home to one campus,” she said.

It’s the company’s first big expansion since 2010. Jonathan Miceli, the company’s president of corporate administration, said the expansion will cost around $13 million.

“This phase of the expansion is focused totally on the cold and also dry storage of our products and our packaging,” he said.

Maria explained that this is just the start of something bigger for the company and that in the next five years they plan to build a new mozzarella factory.

Although, for right now, they are focused on the current expansion which will create jobs for people here in northeast Ohio. Maria said that about 50% of their employees are from around the neighborhood.

“It’s so great knowing that we’re able to offer more jobs to people in the neighborhood and just kind of enhance what we’ve started here,” she said.

Jonathan said that in the short term, they are looking at potentially 50 new jobs with this expansion, but hopeful for more long term.

“We want to be based here, we want to have our employees here as much as possible,” he said.

Maria explained that the company wants to continue to grow, but to always stay in the Buckeye Neighborhood in Cleveland.

“We’ve definitely had offers to move to other places, but we’re just very committed here, especially my dad, my uncle, my two aunts.. they grew up on this street so before all this was here, there was a little house and that’s where they grew up and they all went to St. Elizabeth’s for school, so they’re very committed to this neighborhood and we’re happy to be here,” she said.

There’s a potential for the expansion to become even bigger in the next several years, which would cost millions of more dollars and add even more jobs.