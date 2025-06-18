TAMPA, Fla. — Summer is in full-swing for students on break from school, and some are attending a different kind of summer camp this year.

They aren’t playing sports. They aren’t enjoying recreation. They are cooking.

What You Need To Know Albrecht’s Kitchen Drawer is located on Hillsborough Avenue and offers year-round cooking classes for all ages



The summer camp is for kids 7 to 12-years-old



AJ Albrecht is a self-taught chef that runs AJ’s Kitchen Drawer in Tampa

He offers cooking classes year round for adults and kids, but during the summer he hosts week-long camps where kids can learn basic skills in the kitchen that they will carry for life.

“We have them do everything from scratch, from start to finish,” said Albrecht. “And by the end of the week, believe it or not, they don’t even know it, but they’ve learned quite a few things.”

We visited the summer camp during competition week, where students participated in cooking contests tailored after some of their favorite game shows.

Eleven-year-old Ashley Gilbertson says her favorite dishes to make include the Blondie, a buttery-soft cookie bar and a more traditional bacon grilled cheese sandwich.

She says her favorite part of the cooking summer camp is learning to cook new foods and meeting new friends.

“If it weren’t for the camp, I’d probably be stuck at home and bored on my phone,” said Gilbertson.

