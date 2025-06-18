GROVELAND, Fla. — A group of farmers in Groveland are working together to help support the city's local agriculture industry by creating its first community supported agricultural co-op.
It’s not just citrus groves that are taking a hit statewide — the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services report livestock, field crops and certain vegetables are also declining.
Poultry farmer Dan Corsi created the co-op as part of The Groveland Exchange back in December, with the goal of highlighting local farmers within an 8-mile radius to give people a way to support them.
This community effort comes as farmers continue to experience challenges in marketing in an already struggling industry. The co-op currently sources 16 producers that span from vegetables, chicken and micro-greens.
“In other states and other municipalities where they do have a lot of local farms, it does work, and it does grow,” Corsi said. “When you have 500 or 1,000 members, you’ve got millions of dollars of inventory moving through that and it’s all for local farms within a 10-mile radius.”
The city of Groveland contributed $15,000 for the launch of the co-op.
“The goal is to make farming more important, and it becomes part of our culture here in Lake County,” Corsi said. “Right now, I don’t feel like that’s the case. I feel like it’s up to municipalities.”
Corsi said that down the road, he hopes that the co-op can contribute to curing food insecurity within the city.