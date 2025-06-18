CINCINNATI — A taproom in the Cincinnati area announced this week it's closing a location for good.

BrewDog took to social media, saying that it's shutting the doors in Pendleton.



"It’s been an absolute honor to serve this city. Over the years, we’ve shared beers, stories, laughter, and unforgettable moments, and we’re incredibly grateful for every one of them," BrewDog said.

BrewDog didn't state a reason for the closure.

BrewDog, which is based in Scotland, was founded in 2007. It branched across the world, with 11 locations now in the U.S. Some of those locations include Columbus and Cleveland. In the U.K., it has more than 70 locations, according to its website.

It opened its Pendleton location in 2019.

"You can still find your favorite BrewDog beers at local retailers, bars, and restaurants across the region. From all of us at BrewDog — thank you, Cincinnati," BrewDog said.