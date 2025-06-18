BOONE, N.C. — Tori Soden has worked at Footsloggers in Boone for three years, selling outdoor gear.

Being outdoors climbing rocks is what she loves, so working at this shop is a perfect fit.

The store has been around since 1971.

But she said the business had a lull after Hurricane Helene last year.

"Nobody was buying gear. It is an investment, and it's hard to invest on things you need when your resources are low," Soden said.

She said water came in the front door during the storm.

"It did quite a number on us. We did have some damage, but nothing crazy," Soden said.

It hurt business because outdoor activities were halted, so the need for hiking shoes and backpacks was essentially nonexistent.

"Nobody was able to get outside," she said. "There weren't tourists for a long time, so nobody was on the trails. The parkway was closed — that was huge."

In the next few days, the street in front of the building will be transformed into the Boonerang arts festival.

"Boonerang is awesome. I myself had a fun time last year," Soden said.

The event is expected to bring more than 10,000 people and is good for business. Director of marketing and PR for Explore Boone Emily Neeley said they are ready.

"Our homecoming festival where everybody comes back to the mountain to celebrate this gorgeous place and all the talent that comes from here," she said.

Neeley said the festival will begin June 19 and continue through June 22, bringing in crafts and musicians who are local. It's a way, she said, to bring people up to the mountains after Helene caused so many to stay away.

"Please come back to Boone," Neeley said.