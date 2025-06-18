FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Florida has more than 200 thousand acres of citrus groves, but one crop has faced challenges in recent years, including greening and the impact of hurricanes.

One avocado grove in Frostproof produces more than 100 thousand pounds of avocados per year, but the like the owners say, it’s a labor of love to keep the place thriving.

They produce one specific type of avocado.

“A Choquette is a smooth-skin avocado,” said Polk County farmer Mitchell Mclellan.

Two years ago, Mclellan would’ve never predicted that he’d be known as “The Avocado Man.” That’s because he used to be a citrus farmer, before he made the switch to the green crop.

“These trees are right at 2 years old. They were a foot-and-a-half tall when we planted them and they’ll get 20 feet to 30 feet tall if I let them,” he said.

The venture began after over 70% of his citrus grove was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in Fall 2022.

“Here is a ditch that came down through here and it blew all that soil up around the roots of the citrus tree, which if you bury roots of the citrus tree, it kills it,” Mclellan said.

He said there is a high demand for avocados in the U.S.

The crop is usually grown in southern parts of Florida, making Mclellan’s farm one of the few in Central Florida.

He’s proud of his efforts so far, but also still learning.

“We have to be diligent,” he said. “We have to stay on top of it and make sure when the product is ready to harvest, we have to harvest it and not labor around.”

While it means more work, he sees a booming future for his farm.

“They’re a beautiful tree, they give a good shade, and they produce something that you can eat, and that’s the best part about it,” he said.

Mclellan took a chance on something new, but he says the roots he’s planted are already paying off.