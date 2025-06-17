ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ellison Development unveiled a 6 story parking garage in St. Petersburg’s Edge District on Monday, built before a hotel and office tower to meet the needs of the fast-growing downtown neighborhood.

What You Need To Know The garage is part of The Central project which includes a hotel and office tower



The Central has 531 spaces, located at 1301 Central Avenue



Construction of the hotel and officer tower will begin later this year and expected to be a complete in 2027

“Today is more than an opening of a garage,” said Casey Ellison, CEO of Ellison Development. “We’re lifting the gates to the future of the district.”

The new parking garage at The Central has 531 spaces, located at 1301 Central Avenue, which Ellison said will help drive economic growth and enhance the vibrancy of the Edge District. Mark Ferguson, owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar, said it has been hard to park in the area during Rays games or on weekends.

“It’s been needed for years. Any time you have a Rays game, there’s nowhere to park,” he said. “There’s so many people down here. People are parking everywhere.”

Roger Curlin, Executive Director of the Edge Businesses District Association, said many apartments towers have been springing up in the area with more on the way and their retail spaces on the ground floor attract visitors.

“The Edge Collective is probably going to be breaking ground this year. That’s a wraparound project behind the Moxy. That’s 369 new residents coming to the district,” he said. “Besides that, there’s a project that’s being forwarded by Kettler. And then we’ve got three towers outside of the district that are directly adjacent to the district.”

Curlin said the more than 500 parking spots in the garage will nearly double the available amount of parking spaces in the district.

“So one of the things that I love about this garage and the Ellison team is they built the garage first,” he said. “Most of the time, when you have a centralized garage, it’s built within the structure of all the outer buildings. Which means we wouldn’t get that garage for two and a half more years if they chose to do it that way.”

Ellison said crews have been working on the foundations for the new 168 room Autograph Collection Hotel and 10 story class-A office space tower.

“That will become St Petersburg’s first trophy office tower since the 1980s,” he said. “Construction on the hotel and Halcyon (office tower) are expected to start later this year.”