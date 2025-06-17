ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been over two months since the first pitch of the 2025 Major League Baseball season and some businesses in St. Petersburg are starting to miss the Rays.

What You Need To Know St. Pete businesses are struggling with decreased foot traffic since the Rays moved their home games temporarily to Tampa



Tropicana Field currently sits empty after Hurricane Milton ripped off the roof in 2024



City leaders have approved $38 million for Tropicana Field repairs, aiming for the 2026 season

The Rays are currently playing their home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, which is impacting downtown St. Pete, where some businesses say they are noticing a decline in foot traffic since the team left.

“You can think about last year and you had people coming from different cities. You could see the jerseys. You had all sorts of people coming in,” said Kyle Frantz, General Manager of Poppo’s Taqueria. “(It was) not only people that had never been here before but people returning. Now we just don’t have that.”

Poppo’s Taqueria on Central Avenue is not the only one noticing a difference.

The owner of the popular Ferg’s Sports Bar told the Tampa Bay Times they have seen a roughly 60% decline in customers on game days so far, and are looking into ways to try to appeal to other fans by showing games outside of baseball.

Meantime, Frantz says they are also working to attract customers.

“We’re just trying to do what we do best, which is great food and great customer service,” said Frantz.

St. Petersburg city leaders approved more than $38 million to repair the Trop, which is expected to be ready for the 2026 season.