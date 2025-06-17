OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners approved a tri-party agreement involving Osceola County, the city of St. Cloud and developer KB Home Orlando to build a new road and interchange in St. Cloud and ensure the right infrastructure is in place to reduce congestion near a new development.

This is happening in Southeast Osceola County as a part of the Canoe Creek Reserve.

What You Need To Know A tri-party agreement between Osceola County, the city of St. Cloud and developer KB Home Orlando aims to improve new transportation infrastructure near a new development



County leaders say they hope to enhance the development and connectivity of their transportation network



The road will be extended to the west and across Florida's Turnpike, where they hope to create an alternate interchange



The project is expected to be complete by 2030

The work will be done near Canoe Creek Road and will be an extension of Mildred Bass Road but will take on the new name of Sylewood Boulevard.

Signs and construction vehicles around the area showcase that work is set to be started.

Osceola County leaders said the goal is to support the development and the connectivity of the transportation network in the county.

“We want to enhance and reduce congestion in the area by building these connections and building out the framework road network to serve our residents and our visitors," explained Osceola County Transportation and Transit Executive Director Christina Colon.

The road will also be extended to the west and across Florida’s Turnpike. The three parties involved said they will work with the Florida Turnpike for an alternate interchange there to serve the southeast area of St. Cloud and other municipalities.

It's work that Colon said will address current and future issues.

“We’re not just looking at what are the issues today. We’re taking those issues and also forecasting them out into a 20-year design horizon," Colon said. "So, we have to be proactive because it does take a while to get these transportation projects done.”

Environmental studies and permitting have to be completed, Colon said, but the agreement states that the project should be finished by 2030, if not sooner.

There is no exact date to start construction, but the developer is completing the design and working to submit site development plans for the county to review and approve. Once that is done, work can begin.