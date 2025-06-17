An example for other cities to follow — that's how New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley described Middletown while celebrating the completion of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI.

The secretary lauded the way the city used the $10 million in funds it was awarded, with Mayor Joe DeStefano saying they were able to take that $10 million and stretch it into $80 million. He said they did it by emphasizing public and private sector partnerships while bringing more business and infrastructure to Middletown.

Middletown used the $10 million in state DRI funds to fund five projects, including creating the Erie Way Park, transforming the old Woolworths into Rail Trail Commons shopping area and making city crosswalks ADA-compliant.

“Together we can multiply our resources beyond expectations," Mosley said. "When we do that we can multiply our results beyond expectations.”

Business owners in Middletown have seen the difference, like Juan M. Avalos Avalos is a lifelong resident of Middletown and has owned The Taco Factory for 20 years.

“We get more on-foot clientele," Avalos said. "We get more people coming to the downtown specifically to dine at our place.”