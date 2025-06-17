TAMPA, Fla. — Shopping malls are seeing a rise in occupancy over the last few years, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), a mall industry group.

What You Need To Know Malls are seeing a rise in occupancy over the last few years, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC)



According to ICSC, malls, on average, are nearly 90 percent full which is about five percent more than in 2021



Additionally, retail sales at shopping centers rose over five percent in April of this year, compared to April in 2024

The start of the workday is pretty typical for The Maker and Merchant manager Meredith Scott.

Even though she’s quick and efficient at managing the store, time can fly by.

“I have about an hour to get all of the managerial things done and, accounting and, deposits, all that kind of stuff,” Scott said.

The Maker and Merchant is kind of a reflection of its location.

It mainly consists of local Florida vendors, about 100, who pay a year’s rent to occupy a part of the store.

The store itself is inside the Citrus Park Town Center mall.

Scott has been the manager of the store since it opened in 2023.

In that time, she says she’s seen the mall really change for the better.

“Traffic has been very good for us recently,” she said.

She credits much of it to the businesses that have made the mall their home, like a new kids’ play place, a new movie theater and the arcade and event center, called Elev8, that’s right across from her store.

“I have so many moms, grandmothers that are like, the kids are over at Elev8,” Scott said. “I have 20 minutes, or they have $40. I don’t know how long it’s going to last me, but I’m going to come here and hang out and shop and they’re like, enjoy your time. So, we get that all the time. Especially with Elev8.”

According to ICSC, there’s been a rise in shopping center occupancy between 2021 and 2025.

Malls, on average, are nearly 90 percent full which is about five percent more than in 2021.

“It’s truly finding its path in being that family-oriented mall and having a lot of different opportunities, to entertain everybody,” Scott said.

The Citrus Park mall had defaulted on loans back in 2020, according to Spectrum Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, now, under new ownership, businesses are enjoying more foot traffic there.

“I think that we’re headed in the right direction,” Scott said.

It’s a direction that hopefully gives more exposure for all these small businesses inside a small business inside a Tampa mall.

According to ICSC, retail sales at shopping centers rose over five percent in April of this year, compared to April in 2024.