TAMPA, Fla. – Developer Darryl Shaw is showing his newest vision for revamping a downtown Tampa neighborhood.

And the vision includes soccer — not baseball.

What You Need To Know USL's Tampa Bay Sun unveil stadium plan for Ybor Harbor



Developer Darryl Shaw is leading the project



The 15,000-seat stadium, which would include a boutique hotel, would be located on the waterfront at Ybor Harbor





The stadium would anchor Ybor Harbor, a 33-acre mixed-use development featuring residential, retail, restaurants, hotels, and office towers that will house the USL’s headquarters

The Tampa Bay Sun FC, along with businessman Shaw and the United Soccer League (USL), are sharing their vision for one of the world’s first stadiums built for a women’s professional soccer team.

The 15,000-seat stadium, which would include a boutique hotel, would be located on the waterfront at Ybor Harbor.

The facility would be the home of Tampa’s professional women’s soccer team, the Tampa Bay Sun, and anchor a vibrant new urban district that would also include the United Soccer League’s headquarters.

The Sun captured the USL Super League Championship last weekend, topping Ft. Lauderdale 1-0 in the Tampa Bay team’s inaugural campaign.

Tampa Bay Sun FC is proud to share our vision for a permanent stadium in Ybor City!



This isn’t just about envisioning a stadium — it’s about envisioning a home. pic.twitter.com/VAeAFgSRh7 — Tampa Bay Sun FC (@TampaBaySunFC) June 17, 2025

“The vision for a new Tampa Bay Sun FC stadium is rooted in creating opportunity, celebrating excellence, and laying down a cornerstone for Ybor City’s continued revitalization,” said Darryl Shaw, majority owner of Tampa Bay Sun FC and master developer of Ybor Harbor. “We believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and drive meaningful change. By anchoring this historic neighborhood with a vibrant home for women’s professional soccer, we’re investing in our city’s future and honoring the community that makes it thrive.”

The stadium would anchor Ybor Harbor, a 33-acre mixed-use development featuring residential, retail, restaurants, hotels, and office towers that will house the USL’s headquarters. The site, at the edge of the Channelside area with Ybor City to the north, was once touted as a potential site for a Tampa Bay Rays’ baseball stadium.

The stadium vision, designed by The Beck Group, does not yet have an anticipated start date or cost, as it is too early in the process.