WISCONSIN — For one day, it’s “Kwik Trip Day” across the state. The iconic Wisconsin gas station is celebrating its 60-year anniversary on June 16.

To commemorate the day, Gov. Tony Evers issued a formal proclamation, making it “Kwik Trip Day.”

In response, the beloved franchise said “IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” on X.

Known for its Glazers Donuts, Kwik Trip, Inc. was founded on June 16, 1965 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The family-owned business has expanded over the years, becoming one of the nation’s largest privately owned convenience retail chains.

Now, it’s in seven states — Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota — with over 850 stores. Though, in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota, it goes by the name “Kwik Star.”

The gas station chain employs over 38,000 people.

At the start, the memorable Glazers Donuts didn’t exist. Those were introduced in 2003. At least 80% of the products sold at Kwik Trip are the company’s own branded products.

“Whether it’s their high-quality fuel, ready-to-eat food, iconic Glazers Donuts, or one of my favorites, the Blueberry Dunker Donuts, Kwik Trip is a staple for Wisconsinites and folks across the Midwest,” said Evers in a release. “Since its founding, Kwik Trip has set the standard for world-class customer service, and I’m glad to be able to help celebrate this Wisconsin institution. Happy birthday, Kwik Trip! And here’s to many more years of service and success.”