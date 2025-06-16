WASHINGTON — The Trump Organization on Monday announced a new business endeavor called Trump Mobile that includes a wireless service and eventually its owns smartphone.

In a press release, the Trump Organization — which is the holding company for the president’s private business ventures and is run by his eldest two sons— referred to the new phone plan called “T1 Mobile” as a “next-generation wireless provider with bold ambitions and a customer-first mission.”

The main plan, named “The 47 Plan” will offer unlimited talk, text and data, roadside assistance, telehealth services and free international calling to more than 100 countries for $47.45 per month. The name of the plan and the price both appear to be references to Trump’s status as the 45th and now 47th U.S. president.

The Trump Organization noted that while prospective customers are able to switch their current phone to the plan — providing a phone number in the press release to do so — the venture will also be rolling out its own “T1 Phone” in August. A replica of it on the Trump Mobile website shows the device in gold with a “T1” and American flag on the back.

The unveiling of the venture coincides with the 10-year anniversary of Trump descending on a golden elevator at Trump Tower in New York to announce his first bid for president in 2015.

Announcing the new wireless business Monday, also at Trump Tower, the president’s son Eric said he “couldn’t be more excited about the venture.” He declared that it has been “a year of technology” and stressed the significance of supporting the American economy and workers.

The press release notes the phone will be “proudly designed and built” in the U.S. and the customer service team will also be based in America.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement. “Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve.”

The emphasis is a nod to Trump’s efforts, including through tariffs, to encourage manufacturing in the U.S. as opposed to overseas. Last month, he threatened to hit Apple and other tech companies with a 25% tariff if it does not start making iPhones in the U.S. and moves forward with plans to produce in India.

The new venture is one of several Trump Organization business deals that have raised ethical questions with Trump in the White House. In a statement to Spectrum News, Meghan Faulkner, the communications director for watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the new deal was another way for Trump to “personally profit while in office.”

“The ethics issues Trump Mobile raises are not new: special interests can patronize the business in hopes of winning Trump’s favor, and Trump could direct his administration to implement policies that would benefit Trump Mobile,” Faulkner wrote. “Trump’s brazen disregard for ethics laws has always been striking, but the sheer number of ways there now are for Trump to profit is staggering, unprecedented and deeply corrupt."

The president also attended a dinner for top buyers of his meme coin last month.

And similar concerns were raised ahead of the president’s whirlwind trip last month to the Middle East, an area of personal significance for The Trump Organization, which has several projects in the region. In April, for instance, the organization announced the launch of Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai.

Asked about any potential concerns ahead of the trip, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “frankly ridiculous” that anyone would suggest he would be doing “anything for his own benefit.”

A notice at the bottom of the press release notes T1 Mobile is using the Trump name based on a license agreement, adding the products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization.