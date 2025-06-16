ORLANDO, Fla. — Efforts to make Orlando a Major League Baseball town are moving forward.

Monday, the four key players working to make the team possible are making their first public appearance for the International Drive Chamber of Commerce’s June 2025 luncheon.

What You Need To Know



They will be at the International Drive Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at the Hilton Orlando near International Drive on Monday



The latest idea for a baseball team in Orlando was first introduced by former Magic executive Pat Williams in 2019



In April, the Orlando Dreamers named two prominent Central Florida figures, John Morgan and Rick Workman, as their lead investors

Among them are Orlando Dreamers Chief Operating Officer Jim Schnorf, Morgan & Morgan law firm founder John Morgan, Heartland Dental founder Rick Workman, and baseball Hall of Famer and the Dreamers’ "MLB Ambassador," Barry Larkin.

A panel discussion will give the Orlando Dreamers an opportunity to discuss their efforts, including the hope for a stadium to be built on International Drive. Topics will include answers to questions about MLB’s projected impact on the Central Florida community. The meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Orlando near International Drive is open to the public.

The proposal began six years ago when former Orlando Magic executive Pat Williams explored the idea and introduced the Orlando Dreamers’ name. Williams has since passed away.

A timeline from the Orlando Dreamers’ website shows that in the years that followed his announcement, Williams worked hard on a stadium plan. In 2020, a future stadium site was identified. The following year, a market study demonstrated that Orlando was the largest media market in the United States without an MLB team.

In 2023, Williams came back to the table with findings from an independent economic impact study, a possible location for the stadium and renderings of what it could all look like. According to the study, the facility could generate over 25,000 permanent jobs and bring more than $40 billion in economic impact to Orange County over more than 30 years.

That same year, he also filed a formal application for stadium assistance with Orange County.

But the team’s request for Tourism Development Tax (TDT) dollars to get the ball rolling has yet to be approved by the Orange County.

In April, the Orlando Dreamers named its two newest investors, Morgan and Workman.

The disclosure came shortly after the group announced that it had raised over $1.5 billion from qualified investors to move the team out of the Tampa Bay area or to purchase another MLB team.

The two will join Schnorf and Larkin to make their stadium pitch. Under their proposal, the stadium would be built on a 35.5-acre parcel of land next to Aquatica and near the Orange County Convention Center.

But the project is awaiting support from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who is still working to learn more.

“Those who are talking about bringing MLB to our community, at this point, they are not prepared, they don’t have details," Demings said last month. "We haven’t sat and had any specific conversations. Our Board of County Commission has not really had a broad conversation about it because it’s premature at this time. It’s just a vision. It’s just a dream right now.”

Meanwhile, Morgan said he believes Central Florida is prime real estate for this kind of opportunity.

“They’ve already opened up the new park Epic Universe. You’ve got Universal. You’ve got I-Drive. You’ve got everything that’s coming on the back of I-Drive. It is, to me, the best location,” Morgan said.

The proposal will require a collaborative approach between county officials and the investment group to make the team more than a dream.

"The Orlando Dreamers have kept Orange County abreast of developments, but there has been no change in status and no meetings so far," a spokesperson for Orange County said in April.