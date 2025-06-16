TEXAS — When you travel to Canyon Lake, you’ll most likely have to pass the iconic Startz Cafe. It’s become a staple in the small town.

Walk inside and you’ll feel a sense of comfort, like you’re having a meal with family.

This is the place where Haley Startz grew up.

“Off and on since I was 10,” said Startz.

A fifth generation family member cooking up all the goods.

“We cook really good food,” said Startz.

That’s what keeps everyone coming back. Startz admits some things are a little different with the ever changing lake levels just down the road at Canyon Lake.

Canyon Lake, a once thriving place for folks to enjoy, is now struggling. All boat ramps are closed at the lake.

Still, Startz said she and the others here at the cafe are not too worried.

“I’m still thinking we’re still going to be busy because there’s still a lot to do with whitewater and [Camp] Fimfo around the corner. So I’m hoping we’ll be busy. There’s still stuff to do at the lake,” said Startz.

She said this time of year, when kids are out of school, teachers are out of the classroom and folks are trying to enjoy their summer, is always busy for them.

“We have to prepare when summer’s here, and we’re already doing that,” said Startz.

Although Canyon Lake may not be full, Startz hopes the restaurant her grandmother started many years ago is full.

“A lot of regulars and people who come visit their grandparents,” said Startz.

Startz said she will continue cooking up all the food folks expect to get here.