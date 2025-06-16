DAYTON, Ohio — The summer months are prime time for passports and travel, but if you’re looking for something a little sweeter close to home, why not take a trip down one special candy trail through southwest Ohio.

What You Need To Know A nearly 100-year-old candy company is mixing up some fun ways to get their tasty treats to people



Visitors enjoy the roadside attractions offered



The company started in Dayton in the 1920s when Esther Price started making fudge at night For the first time the company has launched a Candy Passport

A nearly 100-year-old candy company is mixing up some fun ways to get their tasty treats to people.

“We have a lot of visitors that come in from everywhere,” said Esther Price Candies Clayton Store Manager Cheryl Keaser.

Marna Shuppert and her sister live in Florida and Indiana, and they stopped into Esther Price during their road trip to New York.

“Roadside attractions. I looked it up on the internet and I’m like ‘Oh a box of chocolate and lid’ in the parking lot, so that’s why we had to stop,” said Shuppert.

For as much as visitors love stopping by, for locals, it’s just a sweet place to be.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s like the best job,” said Keaser.

Keaser is a retired teacher and loves getting to know her customers.

“We sell a lot of bulk candy here and they pick and choose what they want and that’s what they like,” she said.

As much as she loves the candy, she loves talking about the company’s founder.

“Everybody has a story, everybody has a story about Esther,” she said.

In Dayton in the 1920s, Esther Price started making fudge at night to help make extra money for her family.

As a teen, she sold it door to door and a few years later, what started in her parents’ kitchen blossomed into a business.

“She wants to get her chocolate out and the tradition has stayed,” said Keaser.

These days she’s still getting the candy out there…just in different ways.

For the first time, the company has launched a Candy Passport.

From May through July, you can stop in at different stores along the Dayton and Cincinnati Candy Trails for some sweet discounts.

“Now what is really awesome is if you hit all seven stores, you get 40% off your purchase up to $100 max,” Keaser said.

All the stores have their own little unique touches and no two are exactly alike.

“You have to travel, but if one day you want to go out and about, you can do it in about a day,” Keaser said.

So whether you’re stopping in for a visit from out of town or having yourself a little tasty staycation, the lady is ready to make a lasting impression.

“It’s neat to see somebody come in that hasn’t had Esther Price candy before and see their faces light up and say ‘wow this is really good chocolate,’” said Keaser.